World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 59,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 39,463 shares.The stock last traded at $137.36 and had previously closed at $140.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on World Acceptance

World Acceptance Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.91 and a 200 day moving average of $131.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 15.98 and a quick ratio of 15.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.74. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 122.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 63.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 89.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.