Wrapped AVAX Price Hits $28.30 on Top Exchanges (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for $28.30 or 0.00042440 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $184.78 million and $40.52 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,528,300 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,630,887.81324009. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 27.13620587 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1091 active market(s) with $23,037,895.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

