Wrapped Matic Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.82 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $78.04 million and approximately $18.82 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 146,751,267 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 146,166,349.13750026. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.5183729 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3334 active market(s) with $22,086,805.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

