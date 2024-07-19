Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,067,000 after acquiring an additional 278,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,256,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 60,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $9,787,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 275,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 48,657 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $267.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 252.64%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

