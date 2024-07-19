XYO Market Capitalization Achieves $82.19 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. XYO has a total market cap of $82.19 million and approximately $625,221.84 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009482 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,353.83 or 0.99979784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001015 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011842 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00070892 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00606899 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $699,110.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

