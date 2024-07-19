Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Lowered to $143.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to an inline rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.31.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $128.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,398 shares of company stock worth $4,552,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

