Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CINF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $126.01 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $128.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.50.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $179,305,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,338,000 after purchasing an additional 180,355 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $22,053,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.