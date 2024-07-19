Zacks Research Comments on Teradyne, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teradyne in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

TER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $149.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

