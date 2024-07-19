Zacks Research Weighs in on NiSource Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NiSource in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for NiSource’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NiSource’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NI. Mizuho assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in NiSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in NiSource by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

