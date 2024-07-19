Zega Financial LLC Acquires 4,058 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zega Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 199.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 338,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 225,383 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 4,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 9,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

WMT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.90. 6,142,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,387,672. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a market cap of $570.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

