Zega Financial LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Zega Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Zega Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALF. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.93. 2,291,097 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

