Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZETA. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.23. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 9.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

