Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $387,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 51,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,800,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,005,000 after purchasing an additional 797,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,048,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,730,885. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $457.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average is $110.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

