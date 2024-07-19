Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,483 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $29,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.53.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.07. 86,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,600. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

