Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Zscaler worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $5,609,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zscaler by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $117,599,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZS stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $188.40. 585,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,653. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -373.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

