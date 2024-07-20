1,138 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $572,000.

Shares of MTUM traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.20. 626,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.50. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

