14,972 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Acquired by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 260,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in United States Steel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. 3,675,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.93. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

