16,412 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Councilmark Asset Management LLC

Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 4.5% of Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC reduced their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.58.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.36. 2,474,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.79 and its 200-day moving average is $352.78. The stock has a market cap of $360.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

