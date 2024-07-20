196,024 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Bought by M&G Plc

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000. M&G Plc owned about 0.17% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,416. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

