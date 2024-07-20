1ST Source Bank Has $455,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Scotiabank upped their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $148.33. 1,582,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.25. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.09 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

