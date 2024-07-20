1ST Source Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NOC traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $437.94. 720,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $443.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

