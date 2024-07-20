1ST Source Bank Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.95. 2,441,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,318. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

