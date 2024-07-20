1ST Source Bank Sells 496 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $464,800,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,941.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 458,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,183,000 after buying an additional 435,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,052,000 after buying an additional 389,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.