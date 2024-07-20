1ST Source Bank Takes $243,000 Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in IES during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.36. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $184.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on IESC

Insider Activity at IES

In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $2,387,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,466,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,110 shares in the company, valued at $12,466,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,758,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IES

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Read More

