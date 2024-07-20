1ST Source Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after acquiring an additional 196,010 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,237,000 after purchasing an additional 248,150 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,132,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,434,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,863,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,800,000 after buying an additional 110,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $500.12. 1,290,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,336. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $555.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $533.12 and a 200 day moving average of $514.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.79.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

