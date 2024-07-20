21,800 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Bought by Councilmark Asset Management LLC

Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,988,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Unum Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 6,498.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 636,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 626,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.55. 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,789. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

