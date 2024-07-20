3,000 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.69. 600,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,271. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.67 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average of $137.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

