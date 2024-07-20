3,206 Shares in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pearson by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSO opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

