348,193 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 348,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 272,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 245,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 34,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $52.84. 825,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,049. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

