397,036 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 397,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.08% of Annaly Capital Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,678,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,596. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

