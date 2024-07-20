4,727 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.