47,957 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after buying an additional 42,332 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $5,777,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 265.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Brunswick Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BC traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.92. 750,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

