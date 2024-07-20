53,338 Shares in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Purchased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,446,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $13,958,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

CDP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. 532,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,891. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.

CDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Profile

(Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.