75,219 Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Impinj as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Impinj by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $19,195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $25,747,000.

Get Impinj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.42. The company had a trading volume of 300,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,185. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.77 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $526,080.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,529 shares in the company, valued at $534,255.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total value of $153,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,197,352 shares in the company, valued at $489,514,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total value of $526,080.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,529 shares in the company, valued at $534,255.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,097,971 shares of company stock valued at $167,900,777. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.