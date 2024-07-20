87,816 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 27.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,678,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,596. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

