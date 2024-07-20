90,101 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc acquired a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,199,000. M&G Plc owned 0.07% of Natera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Natera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 91,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth about $788,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Natera by 15.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Natera by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $71,916.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $233,201.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,046,550.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $71,916.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,450 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,470. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Natera Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,786. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

