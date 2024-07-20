924,342 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by M&G Plc

M&G Plc bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 924,342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,467,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Oracle by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,334 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,342 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,339,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,300,941,000 after acquiring an additional 697,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,909,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,223,775,000 after acquiring an additional 204,546 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,210,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,952,500 shares of company stock worth $277,298,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,111,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,269. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average is $121.89. The company has a market cap of $381.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

