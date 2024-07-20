ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $57.80, but opened at $54.85. ABB shares last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 37,467 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 27.83%.

ABB Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

