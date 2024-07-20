Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Lifted to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AEHR. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.70. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 12,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.