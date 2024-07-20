aelf (ELF) Hits Market Capitalization of $298.10 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. aelf has a market capitalization of $298.10 million and $10.57 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000676 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000588 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,757,731 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

