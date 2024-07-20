AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) Stock Price Up 23.9%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) rose 23.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 13,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 559,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

AERWINS Technologies Stock Down 7.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $443.97.

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $12.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Shuhei Komatsu sold 140,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $70,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

