Aion Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $365.88 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00077571 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00019759 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009620 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

