AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target Raised to GBX 410

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.80) to GBX 410 ($5.32) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AJB has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AJ Bell to a hold rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.68) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of AJB traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 427 ($5.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,962. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2,135.00, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 7.16. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.60 ($3.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 434 ($5.63). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 383.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 334.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £467,670 ($606,497.21). In other AJ Bell news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £467,670 ($606,497.21). Also, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £25,155 ($32,622.23). Insiders have purchased a total of 120 shares of company stock valued at $44,865 in the last three months. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

