Aleph Zero Price Tops $0.43 (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $115.14 million and $1.16 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 266,519,588 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

