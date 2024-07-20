Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $191.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

Shares of ALL opened at $174.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average of $162.55. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $179.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

