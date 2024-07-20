Alpha Finance Lab Trading Up 0.1% This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $77.05 million and $1.06 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

