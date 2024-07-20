Alpha Lithium (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Shares Up 0.4%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. 316,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 326,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.
Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising total approximately 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project consisting of mining claims, totaling approximately 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project covering mining claims totaling 5,072 hectares situated in Argentina.
