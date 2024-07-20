Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $206.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $200.00 to $206.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOOGL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

