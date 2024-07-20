Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $18.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.81.

PINE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jonestrading lowered their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

PINE opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.50 million, a P/E ratio of -421.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.38). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,750.00%.

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,364.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,740.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,202,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

