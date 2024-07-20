Analysts Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target at $158.50

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 256.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $114.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average of $131.22. Ryanair has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

